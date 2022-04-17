Highsmith (hip) is available for Sunday's Game 1 against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat loaded up their injury report throughout the week, but as expected they'll have all 17 players technically available to play Sunday. Barring several injuries, Highsmith will not be a part of the Heat's playoff rotation.
