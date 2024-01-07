Highsmith (concussion) isn't listed on Miami's injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Rockets.
Highsmith will suit up Monday after missing the previous three games while in concussion protocol. With Jimmy Butler (toe) out and Caleb Martin (knee) doubtful, there will be plenty of frontcourt minutes available, though it's unclear if Highsmith will have any restrictions or not.
