The Heat guaranteed Highsmith's contract for the remainder of 2022-23 on Saturday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Highsmith has started in the Heat's last three games due to Caleb Martin dealing with a quadriceps injury. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 19.7 minutes across 27 contests, so his contract being guaranteed shouldn't come as a surprise.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Draws spot start Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Returns to bench role•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Scores double figures off bench•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Not starting Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Sharp from deep in loss•