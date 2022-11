Highsmith (undisclosed) headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's unclear what happened to Highsmith, and his absence would deplete the team's depth even further as they're already dealing with several injuries. If Highsmith can't return, then Nikola Jovic and Dewayne Dedmon might be in line to see more minutes.