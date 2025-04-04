Highsmith (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.
Highsmith was also listed as questionable due to left Achilles soreness before being upgraded to available in Miami's previous outing. Highsmith should continue to be one of the Heat's primary bench options in their forward rotations if he's able to suit up against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Good to go Thursday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Pulls down seven rebounds•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Part of first unit•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Good to go against Charlotte•