Highsmith (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Highsmith continues to manage a minor Achilles issue but hasn't missed a game since March 15. Over his last 11 appearances (one start), Highsmith has averaged 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Will play against Milwaukee•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Iffy against Milwaukee•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Good to go Thursday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Pulls down seven rebounds•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Back to bench Wednesday•