Highsmith (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Highsmith continues to manage a minor Achilles issue but hasn't missed a game since March 15. Over his last 11 appearances (one start), Highsmith has averaged 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.

