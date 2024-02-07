Highsmith will come off the bench Tuesday against Orlando, with Caleb Martin moving into the starting lineup.

Highsmith is averaging 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12 games off the bench this season. He averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 20.6 minutes across his recent seven-game stretch in the starting lineup.