Highsmith will come off the bench for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Highsmith saw five consecutive starts with Caleb Martin (quad) sidelined, however with Martin active he will shift back to the bench. In his last seven appearances, Highsmith has averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds across 22.3 minutes.
