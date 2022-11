Highsmith is probable to take the floor Friday despite a hip issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith held the same designation with the same issue leading up to Wednesday's game and played in the contest, so there doesn't seem to be much to worry about here. Highsmith logged 38 minutes off the bench in that contest and could be in line for a sizable role again Friday with Jimmy Butler (knee) out and Max Strus (shoulder) doubtful.