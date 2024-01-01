Highsmith was placed in concussion protocol Monday and will miss the remainder of Miami's current road trip, which ends Friday in Phoenix, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Highsmith will miss at least the next three games, making a Jan. 8 home matchup versus the Rockets his next chance to suit up. Miami's rotation has been in flux all season, so Highsmith's absence should open up a few extra minutes for guys like Kevin Love, Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson.