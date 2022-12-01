Highsmith recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 134-121 loss to the Celtics.
Highsmith led the Heat bench in scoring while leading the team in rebounds, finishing two boards shy of posting his second double-double of the season. Highsmith notched a season-high scoring total in the loss, having now reached double figures three times on the year.
