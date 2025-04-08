Highsmith (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Highsmith is dealing with an Achilles issue, but that likely won't keep him off the court on Wednesday in Chicago. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.