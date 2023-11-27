Highsmith (back) was a limited participant during Monday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Highsmith left Saturday's loss to Brooklyn early due to a back contusion and is in danger of missing Tuesday's In-Season Tournament matchup versus Milwaukee. However, his status for that game won't be released until Monday afternoon.
