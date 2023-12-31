Highsmith is doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a jaw contusion.
Miami has yet another lengthy injury report, and it appears that Caleb Martin (ankle) is also expected to sit out Monday's game. The Heat could turn to Kevin Love or Nikola Jovic to pick up the small handful of minutes that Haywood usually sees.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Back to bench•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Not listed on injury report•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Downgraded to out•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Dealing with illness•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Big minutes in Wednesday's win•