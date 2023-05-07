Highsmith (knee) is probable for Monday's Game 4 versus New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith continues to be listed as probable due to a knee issue, but he's played in seven straight postseason games. After seeing just five minutes in Game 1 of Round 2, Highsmith has averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.5 minutes over the past two matchups.