Highsmith (knee) is probable for Monday's Game 4 versus New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith continues to be listed as probable due to a knee issue, but he's played in seven straight postseason games. After seeing just five minutes in Game 1 of Round 2, Highsmith has averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.5 minutes over the past two matchups.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Suiting up against New York•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Probable Tuesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Returns to bench•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Double-doubles in rare start•