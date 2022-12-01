Highsmith (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Highsmith hasn't missed a game since Nov. 16, and it doesn't appear as though he's in significant danger of missing time due to his right ankle sprain Friday. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 7.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Leads bench with near double-double•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Listed questionable Wednesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Not returning Sunday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Labeled probable Friday•