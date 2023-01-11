Highsmith is considered probable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith doesn't look to be in danger of missing Thursday's game, but the Heat are notorious for being overly cautious on their injury report. Highsmith has started each of the last three games and could do so again versus the Bucks, with Caleb Martin (quad), Tyler Herro (Achilles) and Kyle Lowry (knee) all sitting.