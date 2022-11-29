Highsmith (ankle) is considered questionable to take the floor Wednesday versus the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith left Sunday's game against the Hawks prematurely and was ultimately unable to return, leaving the Heat without another piece in a rotation that is already extremely banged up. He had played 30-plus minutes in the two previous contests and could play a lot again Wednesday if his ankle allows him to do so.