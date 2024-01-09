Highsmith (concussion) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 16 minutes in Monday's 120-113 win over the Rockets.

Highsmith made his return after he was sidelined for the Heat's previous three contests while he recovered from a concussion. Though Miami was without both of its usual starters at forward in Jimmy Butler (foot) and Caleb Martin (ankle), Highsmith wasn't able to recapture meaningful minutes. Highsmith could be at risk of moving outside of the rotation once both Butler and Martin are healthy again.