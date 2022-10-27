Highsmith tallied two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one steal in six minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Trail Blazers.
Highsmith scored his first points of the season Wednesday in three games. Highsmith is mostly a defensive specialist right now, recording three steals over his last two games.
