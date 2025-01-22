Highsmith isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Highsmith will be replaced by Kel'el Ware in the starting lineup Tuesday. Highsmith is averaging 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 19.0 minutes across his seven appearances off the bench this season.
