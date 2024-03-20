Highsmith isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Highsmith will be replaced by Nikola Jovic in the starting five Wednesday. Highsmith is averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
