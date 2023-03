Highsmith amassed two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds in seven minutes during Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Bulls.

Highsmith has appeared in back-to-back contests for the first time since before the All-Star break, but his role remains extremely limited. Across those two appearances, the undrafted big man out of Wheeling Jesuit has totaled just nine points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes.