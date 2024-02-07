Highsmith (personal), who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, did not sustain injuries in the car accident he was involved in Tuesday night, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Although Highsmith wasn't injured and hasn't been charged in connection with the car accident, he hit a person helping another driver stuck in the middle of the road. The man who was hit is in critical condition and suffered a partial amputation of his leg, so it's unclear whether Highsmith will miss additional time due to emotional distress or legal ramifications. His next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday against Boston.