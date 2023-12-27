Highsmith (illness) isn't listed on Miami's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Highsmith was sidelined for Monday's win over Philadelphia due to the flu but returned to practice Wednesday. He was a regular starter earlier in the season, averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 23.8 minutes across 13 starts in November, and Highsmith may reclaim that role Thursday with Caleb Martin (ankle) doubtful and Jimmy Butler (calf) questionable.