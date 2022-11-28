Highsmith (ankle) won't return Sunday against the Hawks.
Highsmith suffered a right ankle sprain, and the injury has been deemed as serious enough to prevent him from returning to the hardwood. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Celtics.
