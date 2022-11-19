Highsmith registered 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime loss to Washington.

Highsmith couldn't figure out his shooting touch on a night when the Heat only had seven healthy players, but he played well enough to secure his first double-double of the campaign with his stellar work on the boards. The forward typically doesn't see much playing time due to his current place in the team's rotation, as he was averaging 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.6 minutes over five games heading into Friday's matchup.