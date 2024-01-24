Highsmith (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith was initally listed as probable but was downgraded to questionable a couple of hours before tipoff. He's ultimately been cleared to suit up, but it's unclear how large of a role he'll play. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.0 minutes per game.
