Highsmith is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against Atlanta due to a strained left hip flexor.
Highsmith was cleared to play in Game 1 on Sunday and ended up seeing five minutes of garbage-time action in the blowout victory. It's unclear why Miami is once again listing him on the injury report, but it would be a surprise if he's unavailable for Game 2.
More News
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Good to go for Game 1
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for Game 1
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Goes for 16 points Sunday
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Making first NBA start
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for season finale
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Expected to be available