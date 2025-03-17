Highsmith is part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are adjusting their starting lineup Monday, with Highsmith joining the first unit in favor of Kel'el Ware. Highsmith has averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.6 minutes over his last 18 games as a starter.