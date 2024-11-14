Highsmith is listed as available for Friday's game versus the Pacers despite dealing with a left knee bone bruise.
While it's unclear when Highsmith picked up his bone bruise, it isn't expected to force him to miss any action. With Jimmy Butler (ankle) still out, Highsmith should draw another start against Indiana.
