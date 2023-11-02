Highsmith (knee) logged 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 109-105 loss to Brooklyn, finishing with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Highsmith was cleared to make his season debut Wednesday after he had missed Miami's first four games while recovering from an MCL sprain of his left knee, an injury he suffered late in the preseason. Miami was without Kevin Love (shoulder) and Caleb Martin (knee) on Wednesday, and while the latter is facing an uncertain timeline for a return, Love should be back in action Friday versus the Wizards. The expected return of Love could result in Highsmith's playing time taking a hit if the Heat aren't missing any other key rotation players aside from Martin.