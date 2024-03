Highsmith closed with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-84 win over the Cavaliers.

With 18 points on the night, Highsmith finished one point shy of his season-best mark. This certainly appears to be an outlier performance, however, as he's averaging a mere 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in March.