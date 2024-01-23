Highsmith is listed as probable Wednesday versus Memphis due to a foot injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith has been banged up throughout the 2023-24 campaign, including brief absences due to knee and back injuries, as well as concussion protocol. That being said, the 27-year-old is firmly on track to play Wednesday, which marks the first half of a back-to-back set for the Heat.