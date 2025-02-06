Highsmith (Achilles) is probable to play in Friday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Highsmith has been dealing with this Achilles injury for quite a while now, but it has not hindered him from playing (only two total games missed this season, with his last absence on Oct. 30). With the recent blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, who will be taking some time to get settled in Miami, Highsmith will likely remain with the starters for the next game or two.