Highsmith is probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Knicks due to left knee tendinitis, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith has had somewhat limited playing time early in the playoffs, averaging 2.6 points in 7.6 minutes per game over five appearances. While he's dealing with a knee injury ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, he'll likely be able to suit up.