Highsmith is probable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a bruised shin, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith was impressive off the bench in the absence of Jimmy Butler (back) during Tuesday's win over the Celtics, as he posted 15 points, 10 boards, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes. He'll presumably see a reduction in role Friday with Butler healthy, but Highsmith should remain a part of the rotation most nights.