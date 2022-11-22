Highsmith is considered a question mark for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards due to a hip injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith has played a larger workload than usual of late due to the exorbitant number of injuries in the Heat's regular rotation. That's still the case Wednesday, so Highsmith should see plenty of minutes again, assuming he suits up as expected.
