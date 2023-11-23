Highsmith recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 129-96 victory over the Cavaliers.

Highsmith got back on track Wednesday, delivering a serviceable two-way line. Despite continuing to start for the Heat, his production has been a little underwhelming of late. While his role appears relatively secure for the moment, this performance is not enough to vault him into the standard league discussion. At best, he should be viewed as a defensive stream option.