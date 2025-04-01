Highsmith produced two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over the Wizards.
Highsmith was coming off a couple of impressive performances for Miami, but he cooled off in a big way Monday. The Heat have been shorthanded lately, allowing Highsmith to see healthy workloads. Over his last five games, Highsmith has averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes.
