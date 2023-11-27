Highsmith (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Highsmith was limited during Monday's practice session, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday after he sustained a lower back contusion during Saturday's game against the Nets. If he sits out, Jaime Jaquez, Kevin Love and Nikola Jovic would be candidates to see additional minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Will not return•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Produces in blowout victory•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Fills up stat sheet in win•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Efficient from field Wednesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Starting Friday•