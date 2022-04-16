Highsmith is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Hawks due to a hip injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith has been a fringe part of the rotation since January. It seems unlikely he'll see meaningful playoff minutes if healthy.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Goes for 16 points Sunday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Making first NBA start•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for season finale•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Expected to be available•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Inks multi-year deal with Heat•