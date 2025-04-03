Highsmith (Achilles soreness) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and a maintenance day is on the table for Highsmith. The forward fared well Wednesday versus Miami, scoring 10 points with four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes.
