Highsmith (Achilles soreness) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and a maintenance day is on the table for Highsmith. The forward fared well Wednesday versus Miami, scoring 10 points with four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes.

