Highsmith is questionable to face the Hornets on Wednesday with a right finger dislocation.
Highsmith was a very late addition to the injury report. With Kevin Love (back) already sidelined, Nikola Jovic could potentially get a look in the rotation if Highsmith doesn't get the green light to suit up.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Available for Tuesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Doesn't return Sunday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Playing through bone bruise•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Busy on defense in first start•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Entering starting lineup Sunday•