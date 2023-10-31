Highsmith (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Highsmith was diagnosed with an MCL sprain on Oct. 19 and was slated to be re-evaluated in two weeks. However, he seems to be slightly ahead of schedule. If he's able to go Wednesday, Highsmith would provide fresh legs to a Miami offense that ranks 26th in efficiency.
