Highsmith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness.
Highsmith exited the game in the third quarter with an illness and is questionable to return. If he remains out, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic are likely to receive extra minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Playing through bone bruise•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Busy on defense in first start•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Entering starting lineup Sunday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Season-high 35 minutes•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Sees increased playing time•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Returns to bench•