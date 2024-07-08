Highsmith and the Heat agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski reports that Highsmith received significant interest around the NBA, but the forward chose to remain with the team that developed him into the player he is today. Highsmith made 66 appearances during the 2023-24 regular season, posting averages of 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He's likely to be a fringe rotation player for the Heat during the upcoming season.