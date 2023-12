Highsmith (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith will miss a fourth straight game due to back spasms. Bam Adebayo (hip) remains out as well, so Caleb Martin, Orlando Robinson and Kevin Love should continue handling increased roles. Given it's the second half of a back-to-back set, Highsmith can be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup versus Chicago.