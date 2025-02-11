Highsmith isn't starting Monday's game against the Celtics.
Highsmith will shift to a bench role after making seven straight starts for the Heat. Recent acquisition Andrew Wiggins will presumably slot in as the team's starting small forward moving forward, though Highsmith should still see a sizable workload off the bench.
