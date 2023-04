Highsmith isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In game versus the Hawks.

Jimmy Butler will replace Highsmith in the starting lineup Tuesday after resting in the Heat's regular-season finale. Despite starting in the previous two games, it's unlikely Highsmith will have a major role against Atlanta, as he is averaging just 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.6 minutes across his last seven appearances coming off the bench.